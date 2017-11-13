Police: 2 Arrested For Carjacking Parents Of Infant, Which Led To Air Pursuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested after Baltimore County police say they carjacked a couple in the 1200 block of Handsworth Place Sunday night.

After a man and a woman parked their car in front of their apartment complex on Handsworth Place they say two suspects, and possibly a third, came up to their car and threatened them with handguns.

The victims say the suspects told them to get out of the car, at which point they begged to be able to remove their infant son from the vehicle, as well. The suspects did let them get the boy out, and some groceries, then got in the car and fled from the area.

A responding officer saw the stolen car on Route 702 near Old Eastern Avenue and was able to coordinate with the aviation unit to follow it.

After the car struck another vehicle in the area of Philadelphia Road and Golden Ring Road, the suspects jumped out of the stolen car and ran from police.

The officers were able to take both suspects into custody. One of the suspects injured himself while running and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The injured suspect’s information will be released once he is formally charged with the crime.

The second suspect was identified as Marquis Shaquan Mitchell, 20, of the 5700 block of Daybreak Terrace. Mitchell has been charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, two counts of first degree assault, resisting arrest, and theft. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a denied bail status.

Police did not find any evidence determining that more than two suspects were involved in the carjacking.

