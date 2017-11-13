‘Baltimore Homecoming’ Hopes To Reconnect Charm City’s Finest With Those Still In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Returning to their roots. A first of it’s kind event will be honoring Baltimoreans contributions to american society.

Some of Charm City’s finest are now looking to reconnect with the city while helping leaders still here at home.

‘Baltimore Homecoming’ is expected to bring back the city’s best known sons and daughters to help reconnect with the city over three days.

Organizers of this event hope the names will not only help build new ideas, but also relationships with those still here.

They’re some of the best known names in America: Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, actor Josh Charles, and actress Julie Bowen.

And they’re all from Maryland.

“Baltimore has so many great young leaders in business, politics, and the arts,” Cummings said.

They’re now tasked with helping bring Charm City’s best and brightest – artists, journalists, athletes, experts and more – back home.

“These folks aren’t always connected to the city,” said Nate Lowentheil, with Baltimore Homecoming. “They don’t always know what’s happening in Baltimore.”

Lowentheil is now looking to be the bridge.

He is the brain behind Baltimore Homecoming, an event aimed to bring those with deep connections to Baltimore back home to reconnect and revitalize those still here at home.

“The idea of the homecoming is to engage this alumni network of accomplished Baltimore natives from around the country, and get them to meet all the amazing young leaders in Baltimore. The artists, the entrepreneurs, the activists, the community leaders. And to find ways to reconnect to the life of our city,” Lowentheil said.

Over three days, 100 accomplished Baltimore natives will take part in site visits to see firsthand the work being done, while getting a chance to meet 1-on-1 with those making a difference in the community.

“They see the opportunity… And they believe that when we tell baltimore’s story and share it with the world, that people are going to respond well,” Lowentheil said.

Click here to nominate a Baltimorean that you think is worthy of the honor.

The first Baltimore Homecoming will take place October 3-5.

