City Council President Proposes Associated Black Charities Take Control of $12 Million Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that would give Associated Black Charities control of the city’s voter-mandated $12-million youth fund. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

It comes with the plan of giving out grants to small community organizations that work with young people. Young says these groups could be those who hold winter coat giveaways and run recreation centers .

In the proposed legislation, the charities would also decide who gets the grants in the program’s first year. Organizations would then create a new entity to do the work.

Last November, voters authorized the $12 million youth fund. Young is urging patience as the City Council starts to work on the legislation.

He says he’s tried to get the city to spend more on youth programming for decades. He says he was rebuffed by the finance departments of four mayors.

Young says he plans for the bill to pass before the end of the year.

