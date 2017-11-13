Congressman Cummings To Talk About ACA Enrollment

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings will be paying a visit to Baltimore to encourage people to enroll in the Affordable Care Act.
During Monday afternoon’s press conference, Cummings will be joined by Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leanna Wen and Andrew Ratner of the Maryland Health Exchange.
Cummings’ visit comes as there is just over a month left to get health insurance through ObamaCare. The enrollment period ends on December 15.
Last year, almost 150 thousand people in Maryland bought private plans through the exchange and others bought directly from insurers. Many others are enrolled in Medicaid.
This year, premiums are expected to rise and insurers blame it on the costs of treating a small number of sick patients.
