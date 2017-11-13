This Friday, November 17, the Fan’s Big Bad Morning Show is teaming up with the Ed Reed Foundation to help raise donations for the Ed Reed Foundation Food Boxes Campaign by broadcasting live from the Up Close Studio, sponsored by Pizza Bolis. For over a decade the Ed Reed Foundation has given families in Baltimore, via their Foundation Food Boxes, food for a proper Thanksgiving. Children from Booker T. Washington Middle School, The Seed School of MD, Loving Arms Youth Shelter and more will receive their boxes, that is almost 600 children and their families who will receive boxes. These are families & children that are in need.

Please help us reach our goal by clicking here and making a donation!