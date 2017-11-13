Baltimore Council Approves Property Tax Credit For Police, Firefighters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved legislation Monday that will give Baltimore police officers and firefighters who to live in the city a $2,500-a-year property tax credit.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun, reports it passed by a 13-1 vote. The council gave preliminary approval back in October.
The bill is designed to lure in more police, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies to the city.
Supporters say the increased number of police officers who live in the city is the key to improving the relationship between community members and law enforcement.
Out of nearly 3,000 Baltimore Police Department employees, fewer than 500 live in the city. Out of more than 1400 Fire Department employees, fewer than 300 live in Baltimore.
