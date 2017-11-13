FBI: Suspected Bank Robber Dies After House He’s Barricaded In Catches Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, a bank robbery suspect died after the Cecil County house he was barricaded in caught fire, according to the FBI.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when the FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to execute an arrest warrant for the man, who was wanted for four robberies in the Towson area the last two weeks.

When they attempted to make contact with the subject, who they tracked down at a home on McGrady Road in Rising Sun, he was allegedly non-compliant with officers’ orders and barricaded himself in the home’s basement.

The home caught fire, and the man was later found dead inside. His name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The Maryland Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

