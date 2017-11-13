U.S. Conference Of Catholic Bishops Comes To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will meet in Baltimore Monday evening for a two-day meeting.

The meeting is for their fall general assembly. During the meeting, bishops will elect a new secretary for the conference as well as five committee chairs.

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo will also give his first address to the body of bishops as President of the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops.

On the agenda includes a vote for new chairmen-elect of six different committees. These include the Committee on Communications, Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church, Committee on National Collections, Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Committee on Doctrine, and a Chairman for the Committee for Religious Liberty. Bishop nominees for the board of directors for Catholic Relief Services will also be elected.

A topic expected to be mentioned during the assembly is an update from the bishops working group on immigration.

The Roman Catholic Church says immigration should be understood and addressed as a humanitarian matter, not a political one.

It’s as President Trump has planned o build a wall on the southern border and deport illegal immigrants. Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo has opposed the Trump Administration’s actions on immigration. He is expected to focus on this topic in his opening speech.

During a mass Sunday evening, Cardinal Pietro Parolin told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that “The urgent need to welcome and integrate new waves of immigrants continues unabated. At the same time, the Catholic community is called under your guidance to work for an ever more just and inclusive society.”

The assembly will take place at the Waterfront Marriott Hotel.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook