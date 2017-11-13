Weather Blog: Cold Temperatures In the Rear View Mirror, For Now

Hi Everyone!

OK that cold nonsense is not, for the time being, in our rear view mirror. And you can have it. But we know there is more on the way, it’s the circle of, weather, life. This week there is nothing really out of the ordinary coming our way. Temps just slightly below normal dayside, and at night normal or slightly above.

Rain appears at the end of the five day forecast, and of course, wouldn’t you know, that would be Saturday.

Short and sweet today. If only all of Winter would be. SPEAKING OF WHICH…

The extended outlook, and the effects of a small La NIna here should be slightly mild, and wet, but the colder air of Winter will be just on the other side of the mountains. That appears to bode well for us. But a slight shift in that cold pool will impact that outlook. At this time some hope for Winter lovers, and reason to be hopeful for those of us counting the day’s until Spring.

MB!

