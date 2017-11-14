A First Of Its Kind Possibly Caught In Ocean City, Plus A Big Sword Fish

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some fishermen looking for a good catch off the shores of Ocean City came away with the story of a lifetime.

On Sunday, four men, Captain Austin Ensor, James Doerzbach, Brian Stewart, and Tommy Clark, caught a huge 105.4 pound opah. It could be the first time anyone has caught this kind of fish in Ocean City. And not only did they catch the big orange fish, they also caught an 80-100 pound sword fish.

The fish was caught by the four men after an hour and thirty minute fight. According to the Gulf of Marine Research Institute, the fish can be found in open waters in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. But catching the fish is rare off the east coast. NOAA researchers also discovered the opah to be the first ever warm-blooded fish in 2015.

The Division of Natural Resources says they are looking into the catch, but cannot currently confirm, if this was the first time an opah has been caught in Maryland.

Ensor and his crew have planned to enjoy the fish, which is known for a rich and creamy taste. It can best be described a sa cross between a swordfish and a tuna.

