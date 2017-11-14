Weather Blog: A Foggy Start To The Day With A High Of 52

Hi Everyone!
Not a bad start to the day. A bit of fog around the Western Shore, some denser fog on the Eastern Shore. Generally speaking a couple of degrees warmer today than yesterday with a high of 52°. And as we discussed yesterday there is still nothing real ‘intense” moving our way, temperature wise. The mid 50’s mid-week. Upper 50’s late week. And low 50’s into the end of the weekend. But nothing that is way far off of normal. Night side too, the same deal.
Speaking of temperatures this day’s record high is 77° back in 1989. the record low is 18° set in 1986…
Easy weather to discuss today. Good. Have a fine, and safe day.
MB!
