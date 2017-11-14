A Place To Launch A Culinary Career In Baltimore Opens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A place for cooks and food entrepreneurs to launch their culinary careers will open their doors Tuesday afternoon.

The Baltimore Food Enterprise Center is a commercial kitchen that has production and teaching facilities that will support the creation of new jobs, job training, and support for aspiring entrepreneurs. During the first five years of operation, the project is expected to bring in more than 150 jobs.

The BFEC is the anchor project of the Baltimore Food Hub, a 2-acre campus of food sector related activities. Funding for the project came from a combination of local, state, and federal funding sources.

The project comes from a partnership between the Historic East Baltimore Community Coalition and Humanim Inc., a non profit that supports people who face social and economic challenges. Humanim Inc. programs the center which consists of the City Seeds and School of Food programs.

City Seeds helps provide training for Baltimore City residents using wholesale retail and other contracting vehicles. The School of Food is an entrepreneurship training program and technical assistance provider that works with aspiring low-income food entrepreneurs to help them create and expand their business idea.

The grand opening will begin at 1:30. Mayor Catherine Pugh and other officials will be in attendance.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook