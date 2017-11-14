Annapolis Police Department Accepting Food Donations For Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week, the Annapolis Police Department will be accepting donations for Thanksgiving meals during a food drive.
The food drive started on November 6th and will last until Friday, November 17th. The department will provide meals to local families. The remaining food will go to local school’s food pantries.
The police department says they need bags of potatoes, bags of onions, cans of cranberry sauce, cans of sweet potato, bags or boxes of stuffing, cans of cream of mushroom soup, and french friend onions.
They also need boxed pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, soups, and other canned meals. Officials say to check the expiration dates since expired food will not be accepted.
You can drop off locations at the police department at 199 Taylor Avenue.
