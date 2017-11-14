Woman Climbs Through McDonald’s Drive-Thru Window; Fills Up Drink, Steals Cash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a thirsty burglary suspect, who went through the drive-thru window of a McDonald’s to fill up a drink and steal several items.

The Howard County Police Department reports the burglary happened at 1 .a.m on November 5, at the McDonald’s in the 8300 block of Benson Dr. in Columbia.

The suspect went through the drive-thru window to get a drink, before climbing through the window and stealing cash and food.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $500 for information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 313-STOP or e-mail HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

