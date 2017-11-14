Easier Parking Comes To Towson Town Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This holiday season, shoppers will the first to see significant upgrades to parking at Towson Town Center.

These renovations include color-coded parking decks, enhanced directional signage with space indicators at every key decision point, and “Park Assist.” “Park Assist” is red/green light technology to indicate available parking spaces.

There will also be signs indicating all major entrances, way finding, and space availabilites.

The changes come after customers told the center parking was a major “pain point” during their shopping experience. Now, officials with Towson Town Center say the new system will decrease the amount of time people will search for a parking spot. Under this system, they say the time it took to find a spot fell by percent and the number of drivers searching for more than five minutes was reduced to 12 percent.

Other improvements include enhanced lighting and 1,600 standardized signs in and around the center.

More information about the improvements can be found at their website.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook