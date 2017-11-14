Man Fatally Shot In The Stomach After Leaving Royal Farms In Locust Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach outside a Royal Farms Store in Locust Point, police say.

It was around 1:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Lawrence Street, very near the new Anthem House apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was inside the store purchasing miscellaneous items and was shot shortly after he walked out.

Rick Ritter reports that this is an area where some residents say they’ve been living in fear due to a recent spike in violent crime. Several vicious attacks have been reported nearby. Commissioner Kevin Davis and other city leaders held a crime walk there just last week.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook