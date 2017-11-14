MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Aide At Little Gym, Play Zone, Sentenced For Sex Abuse Of 4-Year-Old At Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office.

On November 27, 2016, after church service, a 4-year-old girl reported to her mother that Terrence Smalls, a volunteer in the daycare room of the Church of Nativity in Timonium, had abused her in the bathroom.

An investigation found that Smalls had encouraged the girl to go to the bathroom and then committed the abuse while the two were alone. The DNA of Smalls was identified from the body of the little girl.

In addition to being a volunteer at the daycare center of the Church of the Nativity, Smalls has worked as an aide at the play center at Pot Spring Elementary, the Ultimate Play Zone in Cockeysville, the Little Gym of Hunt Valley and as a teachers aide at Pot Springs Elementary School.

Smalls plead guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor before Judge Jan Alexander. He will be on five years’ probation upon his release from prison.

