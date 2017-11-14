Armed Robbers Steal Woman’s Purse Outside Towson Town Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was robbed by two armed suspects while in the parking garage of Towson Town Center Tuesday evening.

Police say the robbery happened outside the entrance of the mall, inside the parking garage.

Two men in ski masks, with black hoodies and blue jeans took a woman’s purse. Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects headed towards Fairmount Ave. after the robbery.

No further details have been released at this time, as police continue their investigation.

