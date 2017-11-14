MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Armed Robbers Steal Woman’s Purse Outside Towson Town Center

Filed Under: Local TV, Towson Town Center, Towson Town Center Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was robbed by two armed suspects while in the parking garage of Towson Town Center Tuesday evening.

Police say the robbery happened outside the entrance of the mall, inside the parking garage.

Two men in ski masks, with black hoodies and blue jeans took a woman’s purse. Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects headed towards Fairmount Ave. after the robbery.

No further details have been released at this time, as police continue their investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch