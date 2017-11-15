Charges Filed In Locust Point Shooting That Claimed Life Of Beloved Local Bartender

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have filed charges in the shooting the claimed the life of 41-year-old Alexander Wroblewski Tuesday in Locust Point.

Wroblewski was shot in the stomach outside a Royal Farms Store near the new Anthem House apartment complex.

It was around 1:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Lawrence Street. Upon arrival, officers found Wroblewski suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he died.

Police said Tuesday that he was buying a late night snack of milk and cookies after work, and that he paid for it with a large denomination bill. They say the persons of interest held the door for him as he left the store.

Friends tell WJZ Wroblewski was as genuine a person as they come. Back in April, he helped raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report that Wroblewski recently told co-workers, amid a recent rash of crime, that if he was targeted he wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Police will speak more about this at an 11:45 a.m. press conference.

