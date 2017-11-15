Anne Arundel Councilman Listed On Re-Released Letter Of Support For Roy Moore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A councilman from Anne Arundel County has been listed on a letter of support that was re-released after U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore from Alabama was accused of inappropriate behavior with teenage girls. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The accusations come from Moore’s time as a district attorney.

Michael Peroutka’s name was listed with 50 other pastors in a letter recycled from the Alabama primary and Moore’s campaign website. He is named as “Dr. Michael Peroutka, Institute of the Constitution.” The institute is the councilman’s nonprofit that teaches an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution based on his conservative Christian beliefs.

The letter was posted to Facebook on Sunday by Moore’s wife. Her post is similar to the primary letter, but it leaves out information about the date and primary race. Roy Moore has also denied the allegations.

Peroutka has declined to publicly address his support of Moore in light of the allegations. He accidentally called a reporter for The Capital. When the reporter identified himself, he hung up and his voicemail is now full.

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking the councilman to rescind his support of Moore. Peroutka was onstage with Moore when he celebrated his primary victory against Luther Strange. He’s also donated $2,500 to Moore’s Senate campaign and supported Moore’s foundation for Moral Law with grants from the Elizabeth Streb Peroutka Foundation.

Republican leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called on Moore to “step aside.” House Speaker Paul Ryan has also called on Moore to do the same.

