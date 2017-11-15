Internet Swears Dog’s Ear Looks Exactly Like President Trump

MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Many people have claimed to have seen the faces of famous people, like Elvis or Abraham Lincoln, in their food over the years.

A woman in Great Britain says she’s found the face of Donald Trump, but it wasn’t found on a piece of toast; she found the 45th president in her dog’s ear. Jade Robinson says her friend noticed the resemblance after she took the pictures for her vet, believing her two-year-old beagle had an ear infection.

“I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump – it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out,” Robinson told the BBC.

It’s not the first time a “face” has been spotted in the body of another person. This summer an image of a man, whose stomach looked like actor Woody Harrelson, went viral on social media.

Can you spot the famous figures?

