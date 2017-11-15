Maryland Named 6th Best State To Live In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has been named the sixth best state to live in for overall quality of life, according to a new study.
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best U.S. states to live in, and Maryland just missed out on the top five.
The study considered “an area’s economy, jobs market, income levels, poverty, crime, education levels, health care, transportation, and whether the area is generally desirable.”
The top five states were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Colorado, and New Jersey.
