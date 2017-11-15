MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Maryland Named 6th Best State To Live In

Filed Under: Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has been named the sixth best state to live in for overall quality of life, according to a new study.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best U.S. states to live in, and Maryland just missed out on the top five.

The study considered “an area’s economy, jobs market, income levels, poverty, crime, education levels, health care, transportation, and whether the area is generally desirable.”

The top five states were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Colorado, and New Jersey.

