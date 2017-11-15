Maryland Group To Release Plans To Improve Prescription Drug Prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A proposal to address measures on prescription drug price affordability is expected to be the topic of discussion on Wednesday morning at the Episcopal Diocesan Center in Baltimore.

The Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative will release public polling done by the independent research firm Opinion Works that shows strong support for measures they will be proposing.

This year, Maryland enacted the nation’s first prescription drug price gouging bill. This gives Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to prevent price increases in generic and off-patient drugs. Vincent DeMarco, the President of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, says they will focus their attention on consumers having the best information about costs and providing critically needed protection for them from excessive drug costs.

The group says the poll being released shows support for measures to address prescription drug price affordability and to create a new commission to properly assess what people should be paying for what they say are “excessively priced and often unaffordable prescription drugs.”

The discussion will take place at 11 a.m..

