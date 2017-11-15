Baltimore Lawmaker Nathaniel Oaks Indicted On Obstruction Of Justice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore state lawmaker, Nathaniel T. Oaks, has been indicted on an additional federal charge after authorities say he agreed to help the FBI, then tipped off the person they were investigating.

The latest charge against Nathaniel Oaks comes after authorities say Oaks agreed to help the FBI by recording his conversations with someone they were investigating.

But instead of cooperating with the FBI, Oaks is accused of tipping off the target about the FBI investigation.

He was indicted Wednesday on a charge of obstruction of justice. He was already facing charges of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act for reportedly accepting bribes to help businesses.

The obstruction of justice charge was brought after authorities say he agreed to help the FBI investigate someone, but during the investigation, he is accused of going up to him in an Annapolis bar and saying, “What we talked about, just say no.”

He then saw the person again in a government building in Annapolis and said, “I’m going to ask you for something, just say no.”

