Program Gives Baltimore Workers Trade Skills For Careers In Home Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For 35 years Habitat for Humanity staff and their volunteers have been rehabbing homes and selling them to families who help with the rebuilding.

A program sponsored by Habicorps, Americorps and Habitat for Humanity, have taken in 10 trainees to teach them valuable trades skills.

“So they’re getting meaning experiences while they’re learning intense skills,” said Kate Sams for Habitat for Humanity Chesapeake.

Sherver Kitrell and his partners Devin and Jerel have had jobs before but not careers.

“I’m tired of a dead-end job; looking for a career path to provide for my family,” Devin said.

Supervisor Easy Smith is teaching the trainees the valuable job skills.

“I think my greatest joy is seeing the success from these guys as they move on,” Smith said.

A graduate from the first class, Eugene, came back to encourage this year’s trainees.

Everyone who graduates from the 10-month apprenticeship is guaranteed a job making $15 an hour and up.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to expand the program to include other trades like masonry and electrical.

