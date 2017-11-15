MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Police Offering $10,000 Reward For Info On Brooklyn Park Double Murder

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the murders of two people who were found in a burning car that crashed into a garage in Brooklyn Park back in October.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, 34-year-old Darrell Antonio Blowe, of Dundalk, and 44-year-old Kesa Kibibi Baker, of Baltimore, were shot multiple times, and their bodies were found in a silver vehicle that had crashed through a fence and then into a garage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. If people with information wishes to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

