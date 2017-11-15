$900 Thousand In Improvements Along Liberty Road To Be Announced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to improve Liberty Road, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will announce $900,000 in beautification and pedestrian safety improvements.

It’s part of The Don’t Dart – Walk Smart outreach campaign for the busy area. Construction is now underway to install 186 Colonial-style lighting fixtures along Liberty Road. Officials say the lights will be brighter for nighttime visibility. Officials say there will also be brightly colored brick-patterned crosswalks to enhance five Liberty Road intersections.

The Don’t Dart – Walk Smart outreach campaign is looking to address the average of 400 pedestrian crashes that happen each year. The campaign will include extensive social media outreach and street teams who will intercept pedestrians on Liberty Road with safety messaging and giveaways.

The announcement of the improvements will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m..

