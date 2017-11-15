MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

$900 Thousand In Improvements Along Liberty Road To Be Announced

Filed Under: Baltimore County, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Liberty Road, The Don't Dart - Walk Smart outreach campaign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to improve Liberty Road, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will announce $900,000 in beautification and pedestrian safety improvements.

It’s part of The Don’t Dart – Walk Smart outreach campaign for the busy area. Construction is now underway to install 186 Colonial-style lighting fixtures along Liberty Road. Officials say the lights will be brighter for nighttime visibility. Officials say there will also be brightly colored brick-patterned crosswalks to enhance five Liberty Road intersections.

The Don’t Dart – Walk Smart outreach campaign is looking to address the average of 400 pedestrian crashes that happen each year. The campaign will include extensive social media outreach and street teams who will intercept pedestrians on Liberty Road with safety messaging and giveaways.

The announcement of the improvements will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch