Teacher Accused Of Selling Drugs At School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities arrested a Maryland teacher accused of selling drugs at several locations, including at the school where she worked.
51-year-old Monica Snee has been charged with numerous drug charges after she was found to be selling heroin and prescription pills.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Snee in October.
On Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant on Snee’s vehicle as she left Parkside High School.
During the search, deputies report finding 100 capsules of heroin, hundreds of oxycodone pills, and a small amount of suboxone strips. Snee did not have a prescription for the oxycodone or the suboxone, and they were not in proper prescription containers.
Authorities also found $3,000 on Snee, along with empty plastic baggies.
