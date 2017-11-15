Carry-On Or Checked Bag? TSA To Show Which Items Go In Which Bags

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are someone who is flying to your Thanksgiving destination, there will be an event to show you what should go into your carry-on bag and what should go into your checked-luggage.

TSA at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will offer a “show and tell” presentation Wednesday morning at 10:30 to show travelers the difference between the two. The event will feature items people usually travel with for Thanksgiving.

According to the TSA, you can travel with a turkey if it’s packed in your carry-on or checked luggage. If you are traveling with young children, baby food is allowed in carry-on-bags, but you’ll have to remove these items to be screened separately.

If you are bringing alcohol, these beverages are limited in checked bags to 5 liters per passenger and must be in unopened retail packaging. Mini bottles of alcohol in carry-on must be able to fit into a quart-sized bag.

For liquids such as cream and shampoo, if you are packing them into your carry-on bag, they must be 3.4 ounces or less and all bottles must fit in a single quart size plastic bag and placed in a bin for screening. For more information on what you can bring with you, visit TSA.gov.

