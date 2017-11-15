MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

3 UCLA Basketball Players Apologize For Shoplifting In China; Suspended Indefinitely

Filed Under: UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China admitted to the crime and apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were described as “good young men” by Alford at a campus news conference on Wednesday.

The coach said the trio wouldn’t be allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the team while the university continues to sort out the circumstances of last week’s incident in Hangzhou, China.

Ball, Hill and Riley took turns admitting to their actions and apologizing while also thanking President Donald Trump for intervening on their behalf with his Chinese counterpart. Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero also spoke, but no one took questions from a horde of media.

