Sheriff Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Poster For People Who Have Already Decorated For Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you live in Harford County? Have you already decorated your house for Christmas? Then you are on the county’s (fake) wanted list.
As a playful spin on the weekly Wanted Wednesday posts on social media, the county sheriff’s public information officer tweeted a fake wanted poster for “People Already Hanging Christmas Decorations.”
For those of you who have already decorated, the office says you’re wanted for “tackiness,” “jumping the gun,” and “too much holiday cheer.” (Is there any such thing??)
