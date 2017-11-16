BREAKING WJZ: $62K Reward For ID Of Suspect Who Shot Cop In West Baltimore

Cowan’s Big Night Sparks Maryland To 79-65 Win Over Butler

One of the main storylines heading into this season for the Maryland Terrapins was how would Anthony Cowan Jr fill the very large shoes of the departed Melo Trimble.

If Wednesday’s performance is any indication, it looks like the keys to the car are in good hands.

Cowan produced his first career double-double by scoring a career-high 25 points while pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 79-65 win over Butler Wednesday night. Freshman guard Darryl Morsell chipped in with 13 points.

The Sophomore point guard dazzled on both ends of the court. Cowan dished out five assists while committing just one turnover. He also defended Butler guard Kamar Baldwin for most of the game and held him to 15 points on just 6-21 shooting.

“Anthony did a terrific job on Baldwin,” said Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon. “It was a great team effort.”

Maryland held Butler to 34% shooting, outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-27, and didn’t allow one fast break point.

The Terrapins will host Bucknell in their next game this coming Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30pm.

Greg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland Football and Basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter@gregwatkins830

