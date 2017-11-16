Donations Needed, Kitten At Baltimore Shelter Burned Over 80% Of Body

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A kitten came into the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter two weeks ago with burns on more than 80 percent of her body.

Her name is Poppy. She was found on the front porch of a senior citizen’s home in southeast Baltimore, and animal control turned her over to BARCS.

“She was just seven weeks old when she came in and we could tell she had burns covering about 80 percent of her body,” says her caretaker. “She has fractures in multiple areas of her tail.”

Still, “she plays with little cat toys at my house, she loves getting her stomach scratched, she purrs very often so she’s not giving us signs that she is suffering or in pain.”

She’s in rough shape, make no mistake. She has lost most of her ears and nearly all of the skin and fur on her back. But with intense veterinary care she’s now eating and drinking, as well.

With luck, Poppy will live the long and happy life she deserves.

That’s what everyone hoped for a gray dog named Charlie, when he was brought to BARCS this summer after being shot and left to die on the street.

Poppy and Charlie are two of dozens and dozens of animals BARCS takes in every week that need urgent care, made possible by what they call The Franky Fund.

Great veterinary medicine can work miracles and devoted care-givers can heal wounds. But none of it is possible without funding.

To donate to The Franky Fund, CLICK HERE.

