Shark Captured, Released Off Ocean City, Maryland Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A female white shark was captured then released off the coast of Ocean City Thursday afternoon.
OCEARCH pinged the 8-foot, 460-pound shark after capturing it and then releasing it back into the ocean to track.
OCEARCH is a recognized world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, in conjunction with conservation outreach and education at a global scale.
