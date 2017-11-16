Special Hours At Salvation Army Howard County Thrift Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are looking to start your holiday shopping before Black Friday, there are exclusive hours available at The Salvation Thrift Store in Ellicott City.

The thrift shop will be open on Thursday for their usual hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. But they will reopen on this day from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

Proceeds from the thrift store support The Salvation Army’s social service programs for the Howard County community.

The thrift store’s Christmas Shop is also open. You’ll be able to buy holiday decor, Christmas ornaments, nativity scenes, snow globes, and wreaths. All of these are now in stock.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and every second and fourth Saturday.

The store is at 3267 Pine Orchard Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042.

