BREAKING WJZ: $64K Reward For ID Of Suspect Who Shot Cop In West Baltimore

Special Hours At Salvation Army Howard County Thrift Shop

Filed Under: Ellicott City, Howard County, Local TV, Salvation Army

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are looking to start your holiday shopping before Black Friday, there are exclusive hours available at The Salvation Thrift Store in Ellicott City.

The thrift shop will be open on Thursday for their usual hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. But they will reopen on this day from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

Proceeds from the thrift store support The Salvation Army’s social service programs for the Howard County community.

The thrift store’s Christmas Shop is also open. You’ll be able to buy holiday decor, Christmas ornaments, nativity scenes, snow globes, and wreaths. All of these are now in stock.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and every second and fourth Saturday.

The store is at 3267 Pine Orchard Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch