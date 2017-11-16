Towson Circle East Project Latest Among Billion-Dollars Worth Of Baltimore Co. Development

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Project Towson Circle East is the latest in a billion-dollars worth of development either underway or recently completed in Baltimore County.

“We call it Towson Circle, Towson Square, now it’s an L shape, Towsn L,” said county executive Kevin Kamenetz. “This project will really be a game changer.”

The site where Hutzler’s department store store used to be, will be transformed into an outdoor retail and residential attraction.

“It was the very first suburban department store,” Kamenetz said. “Towson East is really going to be something that is going be something that is going to add that walk-ability that we want in Towson, young people, older people opportunities to live and shop, it’s really is going to be this energizer that will once again make this the epicenter of downtown Towson.”

The project is expected to take two years to complete. The first phase is expected to open next summer.

Circle East is a $125 million project.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook