BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very breezy and sunny day as we reached the 60-degree mark. Cooler air is moving in, and we make for a chilly and still somewhat breezy overnight.

Lots of sun and somewhat cooler air is in tap for Friday. By Saturday, a shower is likely later on, followed by a cooler and breezy day on Sunday!

Have a nice weekend!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook