2 Maryland Companies To Study Medical Marijuana Vaping

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland medical marijuana companies are partnering to study how well vapor-inhalation devices work for patients.

Maryland’s health department on Friday announced that Curio Wellness of Lutherville and Wellness Institute of Maryland in Frederick will conduct a research-and-development study of cannabis oil-filled vapor inhalation devices, which also are known as vape pens.

The devices can be used to vaporize marijuana, or heat it without burning it.

Brian Lopez, who chairs the state’s medical marijuana commission, says the announcement of the study comes a few weeks before marijuana is expected to become available for patients in Maryland. Some licensed and operational dispensaries are expected to have products available by early December.

Maryland legalized medical marijuana in 2013, but delays have prevented patients from receiving the drug.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)