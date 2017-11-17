MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

2 Maryland Companies To Study Medical Marijuana Vaping

Filed Under: Medical Marijuana Vaping

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland medical marijuana companies are partnering to study how well vapor-inhalation devices work for patients.

Maryland’s health department on Friday announced that Curio Wellness of Lutherville and Wellness Institute of Maryland in Frederick will conduct a research-and-development study of cannabis oil-filled vapor inhalation devices, which also are known as vape pens.

The devices can be used to vaporize marijuana, or heat it without burning it.

Brian Lopez, who chairs the state’s medical marijuana commission, says the announcement of the study comes a few weeks before marijuana is expected to become available for patients in Maryland. Some licensed and operational dispensaries are expected to have products available by early December.

Maryland legalized medical marijuana in 2013, but delays have prevented patients from receiving the drug.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch