Baltimore Mayor Says City Is Ready For Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While there may not be any snow on the ground, the winter season is just around the corner.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says the Department of Public Works is ready for the season. Since last winter, the city has replaced more than 300 snow removal vehicles. There’s also a new salt and salt brine facility on North Avenue.

The city is also hiring students between the ages of 14 and 21 interested in part-time snow removal jobs. For more information, call 3-1-1.

