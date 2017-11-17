Cybersecurity Company To Expand Headquarters To Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A cybersecurity company is expanding with a new corporate headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.
Officials from The Howard Hughes Corp. and Gov. Larry Hogan announced the expansion of software company Tenable on Friday. It will expand Tenable’s current local employee base.
The selected site is part of the redevelopment of a 391-acre (158-hectare) core of downtown Columbia that is being revitalized by The Howard Hughes Corp.
Tenable is scheduled to move in the third quarter of 2019. It will occupy about 150,000 square feet (13,935 sq. meters) in a 12-story, 350,000-square-foot (32,516-sq. meter) office building in the Merriweather District.
The company helps assess and manage vulnerabilities to cyberattacks for large government agencies and mid-sized organizations across the private and public sectors.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)