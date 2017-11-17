Disney’s The Lion King Returns To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Disney’s award winning musical “The Lion King” has returned to Baltimore.

Celebrating it’s 20th year, the Broadway hit has been seen by more than 90 million people in stages across the globe.

The stage adaptation requires choreography not only onstage but backstage as well to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“Everyone has a part to play,” said head carpenter Noah Kern. “The backstage is as choreographed as what you see out there. It has to be because it’s dark and loud and things are moving fast and if you are in the wrong place you get run over. Leaving at night when the audience is leaving too and they say that’s so amazing, and that’s what we are going for, the more of that, the better.”

“You know it’s an animated film where they draw the lion and we can’t do that so we take the puppets and merge them with the human,” puppet master Michael Reilly said. “Then to put the puppets which are also universal, the puppets don’t know a language which is pretty key to the success of the Lion King.”

Disney’s the Lion King will be at the Hippodrome for four weeks until December 10.

