Man Dies From Injuries Sustain During East Baltimore Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Wednesday, a man who escaped from a house fire died at the hospital, according to officials.

On Sunday, Baltimore City firefighters were called to the 400 block of E. 21st Street for the report of a fire. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second floor of a vacant three-story building.

In efforts to put out the fire, firefighters located the 56-year-old man outside the rear of the home, suffering from multiple burns.

The man, Danny Yarborough, was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he died days later due to smoke inhalation and burns to 46 percent of his body, police say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

