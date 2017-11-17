Former Raven Ed Reed Gives 400 Turkeys To Baltimore Boarding School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Ravens’ legend is making Thanksgiving a little happier and healthier for families in Southwest Baltimore.

For the seventh year, former Ravens safety Ed Reed has put turkey on the table for hundreds of Baltimore families for the holiday season.

“Seeing the smiles on families’ faces, kids’ faces, that’s what it’s about,” Reed said.

His foundation handed out 400 boxes of trimmings and 400 turkeys, ready for the oven, free of charge. They’re headed home with the 400 students who live at the Seed School of Baltimore, a public boarding school, five days a week.

“Our students here at the Seed School, mostly qualify for free and reduced meals, so this little bit of extra help for them, for over Thanksgiving, is a blessing,” said director of development Katie Byram.

The boxes have everything in them that a family needs for a good Thanksgiving, from the stuffing, to the potatoes, to the pumpkin pie. But this is about more than just dinner.

Reed, who spent 11 years and a Superbowl win with the Ravens, is also passing on some wisdom, setting an example for Baltimore kids with a dream.

“How I became the person I am, it was the little things that mattered,” Reed said.

Four hundred of those “little things” became one big Baltimore blessing to be thankful for.

The Seed School is not alone. The Ed Reed Foundation plans to give out food to several other Baltimore schools and organizations.

In addition to help around Thanksgiving, the Seed School of Baltimore also fulfills wishlist items for their students before Christmas break.

