Highest-Ranking Officer Involved In Gray’s Arrest Found Not Guilty Of Administrative Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The highest-ranking officer involved in Freddie Gray’s arrest, Lieutenant Brian Rice, has been found not guilty on all administrative charges he faced.

The officers involved in Gray’s arrest have all been cleared criminally, but both Rice and Officer Caesar Goodson have now been cleared by the disciplinary board, as well.

The 10 charges against Rice stemmed from policies that require officers to seat belt prisoners, and from policies on use of force investigations.

Rice was the ranking officer in his district back in April 2015, when Gray suffered what would prove to be deadly neck injuries in the back of a police van. Goodson was the driver of the van.

If either had been found guilty on any of the charges they faced, they would have had to give up their badges.

This is a developing story.

