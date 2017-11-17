All 3 Suspects In Locust Point Murder In Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say all three suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Alexander Wroblewski Tuesday in Locust Point are now in custody.

On Tuesday, police identified one of the suspects as 37-year-old Tonya Hayes, but said the other two remained unidentified at that time.

They have since been identified as Tonya Hayes’ boyfriend and her son, though their names have not been released.

Wroblewski was shot in the stomach outside a Royal Farms Store near the new Anthem House apartment complex.

It was around 1:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Lawrence Street. Wroblewski was transported to Shock Trauma where he died.

Police said Tuesday that he was buying a late night snack of milk and cookies after work, and that he paid for it with a large denomination bill. They say the suspects held the door for him as he left the store.

Friends tell WJZ Wroblewski was as genuine a person as they come. Back in April, he helped raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

