Mitsubishi Recalls Small Cars; Air Bags May Not Inflate

DETROIT (AP) — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 84,000 small cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain Mirage models from 2014 through 2018. The company says the safety restraint computer can interpret road vibrations or a flat tire as a sensor error and disable the car’s seven air bags.

If this happens, drivers would see a warning light on the dashboard.

Mitsubishi says in documents posted Friday by the government that dealers will reprogram the computer at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start this month.

The documents do not say if there have been any crashes or injuries.

