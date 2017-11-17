Navy Issues Apology After Pilot Draws Obscene Image In Sky

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– The skywriting actions of a Navy pilot upset several Washington residents. Now, Navy officials are apologizing and the pilot is being reprimanded.

According to KREM-TV, a pilot from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island used their aircraft to draw what appeared to be male genitalia in the sky.

Navy officials issued a statement to KREM-TV, which reads: “The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified, but because there was no safety risk, there is nothing they can do.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following pictures offensive.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky https://t.co/SM8k1tNYaj—

Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017