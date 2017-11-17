Navy Issues Apology After Pilot Draws Obscene Image In Sky

Filed Under: Navy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– The skywriting actions of a Navy pilot upset several Washington residents. Now, Navy officials are apologizing and the pilot is being reprimanded.

According to KREM-TV, a pilot from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island used their aircraft to draw what appeared to be male genitalia in the sky.

Navy officials issued a statement to KREM-TV, which reads: “The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified, but because there was no safety risk, there is nothing they can do.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following pictures offensive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch