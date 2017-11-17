Police: Carroll Co. Man Hunting Groundhogs With Rifle From Moped Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Carroll County man has been arrested for allegedly hunting groundhogs with a long rifle from a moped.

The Baltimore Sun reports Billy Joe Grubbs, 46, has been charged with six counts of a possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, and three counts of illegal possession of ammunition.

Natural Resource police say shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to Fridinger Mill Road outside of Manchester for a man riding a red moped while holding a rifle.

Detectives learned the man was identified as Grubbs and responded to his residence where he wasn’t home, but officers received permission from others in the home to search around.

Investigators found multiple firearms and ammunition in plain view and had the occupants of the home call Grubbs to come home.

Once returning home, Grubbs reportedly confessed to “riding his moped around at 9 a.m. with a .22 caliber long rifle propped between his legs while groundhog hunting.”

Police issued Grubbs a $500 citation for hunting on private land without written permission, and a $250 citation for shooting from or across a roadway.

A check with the Maryland Gun Center showed that Grubbs was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior charges and/or convictions, according to the charging documents, and police confiscated the firearms, six in total, three of which were loaded.

A warrant for Grubbs’s arrest was served on Wednesday, and he was released after posting a $1,500 bail on Thursday.

