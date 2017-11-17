Testimony Over In Administrative Hearing For Police Lieutenant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A decision on whether to fire a police lieutenant could come down from a police advisory board on Friday.

Testimony is over in the administrative hearing for Lieutenant Brian Rice.  He was the ranking officer the day Freddie Gray was arrested and suffered fatal injuries.

Rice was acquitted of all criminal charges last year. He faced 10 charges before a police board.

The charges against Rice stem from policies that do require officers to seat belt prisoners, and from policies to use force of investigations. The officers who have testified said they rarely, if ever, seat belted prisoners before Gray’s death.

Evidence presented in hearings includes a log of Lieutenant Rice’s e-mails showing he got 1,000 pages of e-mail attachments in four days. Somewhere in those pages was a memo on the new seat belt policy.

If he’s found guilty of even one charge, he could lose his job.

  1. Bucky Barkingham says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:45 am

    As BPD mourns the death of a detective murdered by a street thug the trial if the Lt sends the wrong message to the cops on the street.

