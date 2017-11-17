Woman And Two Children Shot At While Stopped At An Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car at an Aberdeen intersection with a mother and two small children inside was struck by gunshots Thursday night according to police.

Authorities were called to the scene at 6:42 p.m. and say two suspects fired multiple shots towards the vehicle at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Post Road. Police say the car was struck multiple times, endangering the mother and her children’s lives.

No one was injured. Police say it does not appear to be a random act of violence. They say the victim was purposely targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Testerman at 410-272-2121. All calls are confidential.

